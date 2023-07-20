English
    Jubilant Pharmo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.40 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.40 crore in June 2023 up 6.27% from Rs. 204.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2023 up 136.68% from Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2023 up 242.42% from Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022.

    Jubilant Pharmo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

    Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 386.85 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.19% returns over the last 6 months and 4.62% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Pharmova
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.90189.39200.04
    Other Operating Income13.5010.454.53
    Total Income From Operations217.40199.84204.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.9090.3988.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.60-2.230.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.2012.5823.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.5040.0740.56
    Depreciation11.4011.379.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.0056.8555.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.20-9.19-13.58
    Other Income15.9013.6610.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.704.47-3.34
    Interest6.405.703.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.30-1.23-6.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.30-1.23-6.49
    Tax0.4029.63-1.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.90-30.86-5.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.90-30.86-5.18
    Equity Share Capital15.9015.9315.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-1.94-0.33
    Diluted EPS0.12-1.94-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-1.94-0.33
    Diluted EPS0.12-1.94-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

