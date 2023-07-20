Jubilant Pharmo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.40 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.40 crore in June 2023 up 6.27% from Rs. 204.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2023 up 136.68% from Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2023 up 242.42% from Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 386.85 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.19% returns over the last 6 months and 4.62% over the last 12 months.