Jubilant Pharmo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.57 crore, up 909.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:
Net Sales at Rs 204.57 crore in June 2022 up 909.72% from Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2022 down 358.41% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022 down 17.56% from Rs. 7.12 crore in June 2021.
Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 371.75 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)
|Jubilant Pharmova
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|200.04
|28.79
|20.26
|Other Operating Income
|4.53
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|204.57
|28.79
|20.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.34
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.94
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.97
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.42
|Employees Cost
|40.56
|13.04
|11.32
|Depreciation
|9.21
|1.59
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.13
|17.34
|5.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.58
|-3.18
|1.49
|Other Income
|10.24
|7.10
|4.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.34
|3.92
|5.60
|Interest
|3.15
|8.06
|7.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.49
|-4.14
|-1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.49
|-4.14
|-1.51
|Tax
|-1.31
|-1.03
|-0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.18
|-3.11
|-1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.18
|-3.11
|-1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.19
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.19
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.19
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.19
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited