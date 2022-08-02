 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jubilant Pharmo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.57 crore, up 909.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.57 crore in June 2022 up 909.72% from Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2022 down 358.41% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022 down 17.56% from Rs. 7.12 crore in June 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 371.75 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Jubilant Pharmova
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.04 28.79 20.26
Other Operating Income 4.53 -- --
Total Income From Operations 204.57 28.79 20.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.34 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.94 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.97 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 0.42
Employees Cost 40.56 13.04 11.32
Depreciation 9.21 1.59 1.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.13 17.34 5.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.58 -3.18 1.49
Other Income 10.24 7.10 4.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.34 3.92 5.60
Interest 3.15 8.06 7.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.49 -4.14 -1.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.49 -4.14 -1.51
Tax -1.31 -1.03 -0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.18 -3.11 -1.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.18 -3.11 -1.13
Equity Share Capital 15.93 15.93 15.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.19 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.19 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.19 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.19 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Pharmo #Jubilant Pharmova #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.