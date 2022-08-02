Jubilant Pharmo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.57 crore, up 909.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.57 crore in June 2022 up 909.72% from Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2022 down 358.41% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022 down 17.56% from Rs. 7.12 crore in June 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 371.75 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)