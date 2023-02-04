 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Pharmo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.74 crore, up 878.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

Net Sales at Rs 182.74 crore in December 2022 up 878.79% from Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2022 down 10.3% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2022 up 85.14% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

Jubilant Pharmova
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 182.74 215.08 18.67
Other Operating Income -- 7.89 --
Total Income From Operations 182.74 222.97 18.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 116.65 100.92 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.63 6.47 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.85 8.75 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.91 43.73 13.10
Depreciation 11.59 11.08 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.29 55.80 10.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.48 -3.78 -6.95
Other Income 7.87 106.12 8.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.61 102.34 1.63
Interest 5.53 4.14 7.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.14 98.20 -6.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.14 98.20 -6.22
Tax -5.25 6.39 -0.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.89 91.81 -5.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.89 91.81 -5.34
Equity Share Capital 15.93 15.93 15.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 5.77 -0.34
Diluted EPS -0.37 5.77 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 5.76 -0.34
Diluted EPS -0.37 5.77 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited