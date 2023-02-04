Jubilant Pharmo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.74 crore, up 878.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.74 crore in December 2022 up 878.79% from Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2022 down 10.3% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2022 up 85.14% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.