Jubilant Pharmo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.74 crore, up 878.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.74 crore in December 2022 up 878.79% from Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2022 down 10.3% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2022 up 85.14% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 348.10 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.01% returns over the last 6 months and -33.61% over the last 12 months.