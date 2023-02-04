Jubilant Pharmo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.74 crore, up 878.79% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:
Net Sales at Rs 182.74 crore in December 2022 up 878.79% from Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2022 down 10.3% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2022 up 85.14% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.
Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 348.10 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.01% returns over the last 6 months and -33.61% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Pharmova
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|182.74
|215.08
|18.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|7.89
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|182.74
|222.97
|18.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.65
|100.92
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.63
|6.47
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.85
|8.75
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.91
|43.73
|13.10
|Depreciation
|11.59
|11.08
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.29
|55.80
|10.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.48
|-3.78
|-6.95
|Other Income
|7.87
|106.12
|8.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.61
|102.34
|1.63
|Interest
|5.53
|4.14
|7.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.14
|98.20
|-6.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.14
|98.20
|-6.22
|Tax
|-5.25
|6.39
|-0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.89
|91.81
|-5.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.89
|91.81
|-5.34
|Equity Share Capital
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|5.77
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|5.77
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|5.76
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|5.77
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited