    Jubilant Pharmo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.74 crore, up 878.79% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.74 crore in December 2022 up 878.79% from Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2022 down 10.3% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2022 up 85.14% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

    Jubilant Pharmova
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.74215.0818.67
    Other Operating Income--7.89--
    Total Income From Operations182.74222.9718.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.65100.92--
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.636.47--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.858.75--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.9143.7313.10
    Depreciation11.5911.081.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.2955.8010.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.48-3.78-6.95
    Other Income7.87106.128.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.61102.341.63
    Interest5.534.147.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.1498.20-6.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.1498.20-6.22
    Tax-5.256.39-0.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.8991.81-5.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.8991.81-5.34
    Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.375.77-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.375.77-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.375.76-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.375.77-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
