Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,599.50 crore, down 3.5% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,599.50 crore in September 2022 down 3.5% from Rs. 1,657.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2022 down 96.16% from Rs. 142.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.85 crore in September 2022 down 32.59% from Rs. 343.95 crore in September 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.97 in September 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 323.10 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.31% returns over the last 6 months and -48.74% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Pharmova
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,584.74 1,440.47 1,633.68
Other Operating Income 14.76 11.25 23.77
Total Income From Operations 1,599.50 1,451.72 1,657.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 439.61 374.13 338.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 62.47 58.39 46.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.98 -45.53 54.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 534.60 529.18 509.31
Depreciation 93.95 94.57 99.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 363.05 343.15 369.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.80 97.83 239.72
Other Income 13.10 11.31 4.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.90 109.14 244.17
Interest 42.02 39.93 34.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.88 69.21 209.43
Exceptional Items -56.82 -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.06 69.21 209.43
Tax 31.48 22.31 65.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.58 46.90 144.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.58 46.90 144.03
Minority Interest 0.57 0.29 0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.66 -0.15 -1.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.49 47.04 142.84
Equity Share Capital 15.92 15.92 15.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 2.96 8.97
Diluted EPS 0.34 2.96 8.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 2.96 8.97
Diluted EPS 0.34 2.96 8.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
