Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,678.00 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:Net Sales at Rs 1,678.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.8% from Rs. 1,514.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.84 crore in March 2023 down 264.3% from Rs. 59.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.67 crore in March 2023 down 8.48% from Rs. 244.39 crore in March 2022.
|Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 362.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -8.54% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Pharmova
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,660.87
|1,552.51
|1,514.44
|Other Operating Income
|17.13
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,678.00
|1,552.51
|1,514.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|442.35
|410.32
|358.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|50.02
|81.34
|51.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|37.40
|-13.59
|4.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|534.30
|567.94
|510.37
|Depreciation
|271.23
|94.28
|100.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|394.71
|360.62
|355.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.01
|51.60
|133.71
|Other Income
|4.45
|9.47
|10.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.56
|61.07
|143.84
|Interest
|55.56
|50.69
|39.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-103.12
|10.38
|104.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-103.12
|10.38
|104.33
|Tax
|14.10
|24.77
|46.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-117.22
|-14.39
|57.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-117.22
|-14.39
|57.75
|Minority Interest
|2.67
|0.37
|0.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|16.71
|-1.65
|1.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-97.84
|-15.67
|59.55
|Equity Share Capital
|15.91
|15.91
|15.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.15
|-0.98
|3.74
|Diluted EPS
|-6.15
|-0.98
|3.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.15
|-0.98
|3.74
|Diluted EPS
|-6.15
|-0.98
|3.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited