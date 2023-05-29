English
    Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,678.00 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:Net Sales at Rs 1,678.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.8% from Rs. 1,514.44 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.84 crore in March 2023 down 264.3% from Rs. 59.55 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.67 crore in March 2023 down 8.48% from Rs. 244.39 crore in March 2022.Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 362.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -8.54% over the last 12 months.
    Jubilant Pharmova
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,660.871,552.511,514.44
    Other Operating Income17.13----
    Total Income From Operations1,678.001,552.511,514.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials442.35410.32358.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.0281.3451.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.40-13.594.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost534.30567.94510.37
    Depreciation271.2394.28100.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses394.71360.62355.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-52.0151.60133.71
    Other Income4.459.4710.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.5661.07143.84
    Interest55.5650.6939.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-103.1210.38104.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-103.1210.38104.33
    Tax14.1024.7746.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-117.22-14.3957.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-117.22-14.3957.75
    Minority Interest2.670.370.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates16.71-1.651.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-97.84-15.6759.55
    Equity Share Capital15.9115.9115.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.15-0.983.74
    Diluted EPS-6.15-0.983.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.15-0.983.74
    Diluted EPS-6.15-0.983.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

