Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,678.00 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,660.87 1,552.51 1,514.44 Other Operating Income 17.13 -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,678.00 1,552.51 1,514.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 442.35 410.32 358.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 50.02 81.34 51.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.40 -13.59 4.45 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 534.30 567.94 510.37 Depreciation 271.23 94.28 100.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 394.71 360.62 355.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -52.01 51.60 133.71 Other Income 4.45 9.47 10.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.56 61.07 143.84 Interest 55.56 50.69 39.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -103.12 10.38 104.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -103.12 10.38 104.33 Tax 14.10 24.77 46.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -117.22 -14.39 57.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -117.22 -14.39 57.75 Minority Interest 2.67 0.37 0.46 Share Of P/L Of Associates 16.71 -1.65 1.34 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -97.84 -15.67 59.55 Equity Share Capital 15.91 15.91 15.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.15 -0.98 3.74 Diluted EPS -6.15 -0.98 3.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.15 -0.98 3.74 Diluted EPS -6.15 -0.98 3.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited