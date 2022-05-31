 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,514.44 crore, down 4.14% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,514.44 crore in March 2022 down 4.14% from Rs. 1,579.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.55 crore in March 2022 down 72.16% from Rs. 213.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.39 crore in March 2022 down 35.91% from Rs. 381.31 crore in March 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.43 in March 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 407.10 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.27% returns over the last 6 months and -53.40% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Pharmova
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,514.44 1,297.60 1,551.69
Other Operating Income -- 12.93 28.09
Total Income From Operations 1,514.44 1,310.53 1,579.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 358.45 282.17 350.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.86 54.63 36.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.45 -63.39 2.34
Power & Fuel -- -- 28.94
Employees Cost 510.37 524.54 475.85
Depreciation 100.55 93.33 86.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 355.05 318.34 311.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.71 100.91 288.38
Other Income 10.13 5.91 6.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.84 106.82 295.07
Interest 39.51 36.62 43.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.33 70.20 251.73
Exceptional Items -- -- -10.34
P/L Before Tax 104.33 70.20 241.39
Tax 46.58 19.43 83.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.75 50.77 158.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 40.97
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.75 50.77 199.30
Minority Interest 0.46 0.19 0.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.34 0.03 14.35
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 59.55 50.99 213.90
Equity Share Capital 15.92 15.92 15.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.74 3.20 13.43
Diluted EPS 3.74 3.20 13.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.74 3.20 13.43
Diluted EPS 3.74 3.20 13.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
