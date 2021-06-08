Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,579.78 crore, down 33.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,579.78 crore in March 2021 down 33.94% from Rs. 2,391.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.90 crore in March 2021 down 17.89% from Rs. 260.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.31 crore in March 2021 down 31.43% from Rs. 556.05 crore in March 2020.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.35 in March 2020.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 786.25 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and 38.01% over the last 12 months.