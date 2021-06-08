MARKET NEWS

Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,579.78 crore, down 33.94% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,579.78 crore in March 2021 down 33.94% from Rs. 2,391.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.90 crore in March 2021 down 17.89% from Rs. 260.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.31 crore in March 2021 down 31.43% from Rs. 556.05 crore in March 2020.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.35 in March 2020.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 786.25 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and 38.01% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,551.691,743.632,307.32
Other Operating Income28.0927.7184.09
Total Income From Operations1,579.781,771.342,391.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials350.60381.08751.72
Purchase of Traded Goods36.1149.43120.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.3427.89-33.27
Power & Fuel28.9427.38113.49
Employees Cost475.85482.10562.73
Depreciation86.2495.94128.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses311.32310.70339.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax288.38396.82407.67
Other Income6.693.5919.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax295.07400.41427.11
Interest43.3446.3771.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax251.73354.04355.95
Exceptional Items-10.34-10.89--
P/L Before Tax241.39343.15355.95
Tax83.06121.1695.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities158.33221.99260.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items40.9790.94--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period199.30312.93260.49
Minority Interest0.250.10--
Share Of P/L Of Associates14.35-3.10--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates213.90309.93260.49
Equity Share Capital15.9215.9315.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.4319.4616.35
Diluted EPS13.4319.4616.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.4319.4616.35
Diluted EPS13.4319.4616.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Pharmo #Jubilant Pharmova #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:33 am

