    Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,586.90 crore, up 9.31% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,586.90 crore in June 2023 up 9.31% from Rs. 1,451.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2023 down 86.39% from Rs. 47.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.20 crore in June 2023 down 12.52% from Rs. 203.71 crore in June 2022.

    Jubilant Pharmo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.96 in June 2022.

    Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 386.30 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.51% returns over the last 6 months and 4.89% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Pharmova
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,566.501,660.871,440.47
    Other Operating Income20.4017.1311.25
    Total Income From Operations1,586.901,678.001,451.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials428.10442.35374.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.1050.0258.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.9037.40-45.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost547.70534.30529.18
    Depreciation89.70271.2394.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses349.50394.71343.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.90-52.0197.83
    Other Income8.604.4511.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.50-47.56109.14
    Interest61.9055.5639.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.60-103.1269.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.60-103.1269.21
    Tax19.2014.1022.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.40-117.2246.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.40-117.2246.90
    Minority Interest0.402.670.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.4016.71-0.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.40-97.8447.04
    Equity Share Capital15.8015.9115.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.40-6.152.96
    Diluted EPS0.40-6.152.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.40-6.152.96
    Diluted EPS0.40-6.152.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:46 am

