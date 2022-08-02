 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,451.72 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,451.72 crore in June 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 1,634.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.04 crore in June 2022 down 70.7% from Rs. 160.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.71 crore in June 2022 down 46.27% from Rs. 379.13 crore in June 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.09 in June 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 371.50 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)

Jubilant Pharmova
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,440.47 1,514.44 1,613.45
Other Operating Income 11.25 -- 21.20
Total Income From Operations 1,451.72 1,514.44 1,634.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 374.13 358.45 369.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.39 51.86 48.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.53 4.45 -58.09
Power & Fuel -- -- 28.72
Employees Cost 529.18 510.37 499.17
Depreciation 94.57 100.55 88.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 343.15 355.05 370.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.83 133.71 287.20
Other Income 11.31 10.13 3.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.14 143.84 291.09
Interest 39.93 39.51 34.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.21 104.33 256.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.21 104.33 256.47
Tax 22.31 46.58 86.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.90 57.75 170.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.90 57.75 170.45
Minority Interest 0.29 0.46 0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.15 1.34 -9.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.04 59.55 160.56
Equity Share Capital 15.92 15.92 15.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.96 3.74 10.09
Diluted EPS 2.96 3.74 10.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.96 3.74 10.09
Diluted EPS 2.96 3.74 10.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Pharmo #Jubilant Pharmova #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.