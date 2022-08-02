Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,451.72 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,451.72 crore in June 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 1,634.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.04 crore in June 2022 down 70.7% from Rs. 160.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.71 crore in June 2022 down 46.27% from Rs. 379.13 crore in June 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.09 in June 2021.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 371.50 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)