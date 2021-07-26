Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.65 crore, down 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,634.65 crore in June 2021 down 13.64% from Rs. 1,892.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.56 crore in June 2021 up 82.43% from Rs. 88.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 379.13 crore in June 2021 up 22.16% from Rs. 310.35 crore in June 2020.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has increased to Rs. 10.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.53 in June 2020.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 697.10 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)