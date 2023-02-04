Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,552.51 crore, up 18.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:Net Sales at Rs 1,552.51 crore in December 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 1,310.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2022 down 130.73% from Rs. 50.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.35 crore in December 2022 down 22.38% from Rs. 200.15 crore in December 2021.
|Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 348.10 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.01% returns over the last 6 months and -33.61% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Pharmova
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,552.51
|1,584.74
|1,297.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|14.76
|12.93
|Total Income From Operations
|1,552.51
|1,599.50
|1,310.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|410.32
|439.61
|282.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|81.34
|62.47
|54.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.59
|-18.98
|-63.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|567.94
|534.60
|524.54
|Depreciation
|94.28
|93.95
|93.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|360.62
|363.05
|318.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.60
|124.80
|100.91
|Other Income
|9.47
|13.10
|5.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.07
|137.90
|106.82
|Interest
|50.69
|42.02
|36.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.38
|95.88
|70.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-56.82
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.38
|39.06
|70.20
|Tax
|24.77
|31.48
|19.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.39
|7.58
|50.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.39
|7.58
|50.77
|Minority Interest
|0.37
|0.57
|0.19
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.65
|-2.66
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.67
|5.49
|50.99
|Equity Share Capital
|15.91
|15.92
|15.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|0.34
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|0.34
|3.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|0.48
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|0.34
|3.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited