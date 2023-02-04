English
    Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,552.51 crore, up 18.46% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Pharmova are:Net Sales at Rs 1,552.51 crore in December 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 1,310.53 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2022 down 130.73% from Rs. 50.99 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.35 crore in December 2022 down 22.38% from Rs. 200.15 crore in December 2021.Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 348.10 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.01% returns over the last 6 months and -33.61% over the last 12 months.
    Jubilant Pharmova
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,552.511,584.741,297.60
    Other Operating Income--14.7612.93
    Total Income From Operations1,552.511,599.501,310.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials410.32439.61282.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods81.3462.4754.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.59-18.98-63.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost567.94534.60524.54
    Depreciation94.2893.9593.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses360.62363.05318.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.60124.80100.91
    Other Income9.4713.105.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.07137.90106.82
    Interest50.6942.0236.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3895.8870.20
    Exceptional Items---56.82--
    P/L Before Tax10.3839.0670.20
    Tax24.7731.4819.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.397.5850.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.397.5850.77
    Minority Interest0.370.570.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.65-2.660.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.675.4950.99
    Equity Share Capital15.9115.9215.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.980.343.20
    Diluted EPS-0.980.343.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.980.483.20
    Diluted EPS-0.980.343.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
