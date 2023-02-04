Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,552.51 crore, up 18.46% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,552.51 1,584.74 1,297.60 Other Operating Income -- 14.76 12.93 Total Income From Operations 1,552.51 1,599.50 1,310.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 410.32 439.61 282.17 Purchase of Traded Goods 81.34 62.47 54.63 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.59 -18.98 -63.39 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 567.94 534.60 524.54 Depreciation 94.28 93.95 93.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 360.62 363.05 318.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.60 124.80 100.91 Other Income 9.47 13.10 5.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.07 137.90 106.82 Interest 50.69 42.02 36.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.38 95.88 70.20 Exceptional Items -- -56.82 -- P/L Before Tax 10.38 39.06 70.20 Tax 24.77 31.48 19.43 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.39 7.58 50.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.39 7.58 50.77 Minority Interest 0.37 0.57 0.19 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.65 -2.66 0.03 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.67 5.49 50.99 Equity Share Capital 15.91 15.92 15.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.98 0.34 3.20 Diluted EPS -0.98 0.34 3.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.98 0.48 3.20 Diluted EPS -0.98 0.34 3.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited