Jubilant Pharmo Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,310.53 crore, down 26.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,310.53 crore in December 2021 down 26.01% from Rs. 1,771.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.99 crore in December 2021 down 83.55% from Rs. 309.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.15 crore in December 2021 down 59.68% from Rs. 496.35 crore in December 2020.

Jubilant Pharmo EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 19.46 in December 2020.

Jubilant Pharmo shares closed at 524.35 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.79% returns over the last 6 months and -48.87% over the last 12 months.