Jubilant Foodworks net profit falls 25.5% to Rs 75.2 crore, revenue up 5.6%

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. on July 25 reported net profit at Rs 75.2 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a decline of 25.5 percent from Rs 101 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue from Operations of Rs. 13,09.7 crore increasing 5.6 percent versus the prior year. The growth was driven by Domino’s delivery channel sales which increased by 8.4 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at Rs. 2,764 million and EBITDA margin was 21.1%, higher by 97 bps sequentially.

"We continue to bolster our value proposition further, look inwards to improvise our systems and processes while expanding margins and finally continue to make investments further to strengthen our unique competitive advantages in operations and technology.” said Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Mr. Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

The Company opened 30 new stores in India, resulting in a network of 1,891 stores across all brands. With the addition of 23 new stores and entry in one new city, Domino’s India expanded its network strength to 1,838 stores across 394 cities, said the company in a press release.

The enrolment to loyalty program – Domino’s Cheesy Rewards – grew by 23.5 percent versus the prior quarter to 16.8 million and the loyalty order contribution reached 48 percent in June 2023. Consumer engagement remain elevated with all time-high quarterly app downloads at 10.0 million, up by 22.0 percent and MAU(App) came in at 10.3 million.

In Sri Lanka, the system sales growth was 13.1 percent and the Company opened two new stores taking the network strength to 50 stores. The Company introduced Domino’s Roasties – stuffed roasted bread with the delightful local Sri Lankan twist. In Bangladesh, system sales grew by 69.6 percent and the network expanded to 20 stores.