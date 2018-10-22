Jubilant Life Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 887.27 crore, up 20.84% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 887.27 crore in September 2018 up 20.84% from Rs. 734.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.61 crore in September 2018 up 39.96% from Rs. 56.88 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.82 crore in September 2018 up 10.49% from Rs. 132.88 crore in September 2017.

Jubilant Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2017.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 672.05 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -14.14% returns over the last 6 months and 5.37% over the last 12 months.