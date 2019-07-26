App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 789.82 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 789.82 crore in June 2019 down 4.45% from Rs. 826.64 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.26 crore in June 2019 up 35.09% from Rs. 23.88 crore in June 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.93 crore in June 2019 up 21.63% from Rs. 85.45 crore in June 2018.

Jubilant Life EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2018.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 449.30 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.49% returns over the last 6 months and -42.01% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations779.61851.44813.28
Other Operating Income10.2113.6813.36
Total Income From Operations789.82865.12826.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials419.91428.27432.56
Purchase of Traded Goods27.3420.7036.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.8080.6435.81
Power & Fuel86.2886.4075.40
Employees Cost66.1763.8464.13
Depreciation23.6622.1021.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses102.93129.28101.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.3333.8959.99
Other Income5.944.834.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.2738.7264.40
Interest32.9532.3330.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.326.3933.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax47.326.3933.45
Tax15.06-1.059.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.267.4423.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.267.4423.88
Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.030.471.50
Diluted EPS2.030.471.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.030.471.50
Diluted EPS2.030.471.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Life #Jubilant Life Sciences #Pharmaceuticals #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.