Jubilant Life Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 859.58 crore, down 7.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 859.58 crore in December 2018 down 7.95% from Rs. 933.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.70 crore in December 2018 down 62.51% from Rs. 97.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.78 crore in December 2018 down 46.41% from Rs. 197.38 crore in December 2017.

Jubilant Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.15 in December 2017.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 703.45 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and -23.53% over the last 12 months.