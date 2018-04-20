Jubilant Life Sciences Q4 PAT seen up 34.1% YoY to Rs. 200 cr: HDFC Securities

Jubilant-Draxis acquisition | Year: April 2008 | Deal size: USD 255 million Objective: To access high-end radiopharmaceutical market in North America. Result: The acquisition was profitable from the second year. However, the US launch of Ruby-Fill, at the time of acquisition, was delayed and the product was eventually launched in 2017. (Image: Reuters)

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Jubilant Life Sciences to report net profit at Rs. 200 crore up 34.1% year-on-year (down 5.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,960 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 30.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 400 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.