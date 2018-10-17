Jubilant Life Science Q2 PAT seen up 96.5% YoY to Rs. 250 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Jubilant Life Science to report net profit at Rs. 250 crore up 96.5% year-on-year (up 25.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,140 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 55.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 480 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.