Jubilant Life Science Q2 PAT seen up 65.6% YoY to Rs. 212.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Jubilant Life Science to report net profit at Rs. 212.4 crore up 65.6% year-on-year (up 6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,090.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 46.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 447.1 crore.

