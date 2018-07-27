Jubilant Life Q1 net profit up 39% at Rs 200.37 crore

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences today reported a 39.42 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 200.37 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 143.71 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,078.65 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,596.05 crore for the same period year ago.

"We have started the year on a strong note, with pharmaceuticals business reporting healthy growth and margins," Jubilant Life Sciences Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said.

The company has witnessed recovery in US solid dosage formulations and also continues to see robust growth in its specialty pharmaceuticals business. Revenue growth in life science ingredients has been led by higher volumes, they added.

Pharmaceuticals revenue at Rs 1,181 crore for the quarter contributing 57 percent to the revenue, while life science ingredients revenue was at Rs 847 crore, contributing 41 percent to the revenue for the quarter under consideration, the company said.

The company expects to deliver higher revenues and operating profits in FY19, Jubilant Life Sciences said.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences were today trading at Rs 771.25 per scrip on BSE, down 0.88 percent from its previous close.