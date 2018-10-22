App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 03:55 PM IST

Jubilant Life Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,269.49 crore, Up 38.23% Q-o-Q.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Life Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,269.49 crore in September 2018 Up 38.23% from Rs. 1,641.82 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.41 crore in September 2018 Up 67.7% from Rs. 125.47 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 454.01 crore in September 2018 Up 44.98% from Rs. 313.15 crore in September 2017.
Jubilant Life EPS has Increased to Rs. 13.50 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.23 in September 2017.
Jubilant Life shares closed at 672.05 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -14.14% returns over the last 6 months and 5.37% over the last 12 months.
Jubilant Life Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,245.57 2,046.29 1,621.16
Other Operating Income 23.92 32.36 20.66
Total Income From Operations 2,269.49 2,078.65 1,641.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 832.13 782.39 564.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 71.40 59.11 51.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.38 -45.26 -8.87
Power & Fuel 119.07 99.70 102.89
Employees Cost 477.96 451.58 368.80
Depreciation 89.48 88.00 79.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 345.13 293.53 256.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 360.70 349.60 227.05
Other Income 3.83 9.47 7.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 364.53 359.07 234.14
Interest 62.72 72.70 66.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 301.81 286.37 168.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 301.81 286.37 168.13
Tax 92.04 86.00 42.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 209.77 200.37 125.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 209.77 200.37 125.47
Minority Interest 0.64 2.13 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 210.41 202.50 125.47
Equity Share Capital 15.58 15.58 15.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.50 13.00 8.23
Diluted EPS 13.50 13.00 8.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.50 13.00 8.23
Diluted EPS 13.50 13.00 8.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 03:53 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Life #Jubilant Life Sciences #Pharmaceuticals #Results

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.