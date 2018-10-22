Jubilant Life Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,269.49 crore, Up 38.23% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,245.57 2,046.29 1,621.16 Other Operating Income 23.92 32.36 20.66 Total Income From Operations 2,269.49 2,078.65 1,641.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 832.13 782.39 564.73 Purchase of Traded Goods 71.40 59.11 51.74 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.38 -45.26 -8.87 Power & Fuel 119.07 99.70 102.89 Employees Cost 477.96 451.58 368.80 Depreciation 89.48 88.00 79.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 345.13 293.53 256.47 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 360.70 349.60 227.05 Other Income 3.83 9.47 7.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 364.53 359.07 234.14 Interest 62.72 72.70 66.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 301.81 286.37 168.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 301.81 286.37 168.13 Tax 92.04 86.00 42.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 209.77 200.37 125.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 209.77 200.37 125.47 Minority Interest 0.64 2.13 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 210.41 202.50 125.47 Equity Share Capital 15.58 15.58 15.57 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.50 13.00 8.23 Diluted EPS 13.50 13.00 8.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.50 13.00 8.23 Diluted EPS 13.50 13.00 8.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited