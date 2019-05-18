Jubilant Life Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,385.58 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,385.58 crore in March 2019 up 5.93% from Rs. 2,251.96 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.29 crore in March 2019 down 165.15% from Rs. 152.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.39 crore in March 2019 down 26.91% from Rs. 480.78 crore in March 2018.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 703.45 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -13.25% over the last 12 months.