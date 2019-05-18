Jubilant Life Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,385.58 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Life Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,385.58 crore in March 2019 up 5.93% from Rs. 2,251.96 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.29 crore in March 2019 down 165.15% from Rs. 152.40 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.39 crore in March 2019 down 26.91% from Rs. 480.78 crore in March 2018.
Jubilant Life shares closed at 703.45 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -13.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jubilant Life Sciences
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,352.15
|2,353.08
|2,223.77
|Other Operating Income
|33.43
|24.02
|28.19
|Total Income From Operations
|2,385.58
|2,377.10
|2,251.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|786.61
|881.67
|781.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|52.53
|57.87
|73.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|133.50
|-63.73
|36.19
|Power & Fuel
|112.93
|134.68
|111.87
|Employees Cost
|496.76
|499.66
|453.83
|Depreciation
|95.02
|98.40
|181.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|445.28
|373.69
|337.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|262.95
|394.86
|276.13
|Other Income
|-6.58
|29.02
|22.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|256.37
|423.88
|299.04
|Interest
|61.59
|68.27
|72.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|194.78
|355.61
|226.56
|Exceptional Items
|-234.76
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.98
|355.61
|226.56
|Tax
|60.67
|88.09
|74.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-100.65
|267.52
|152.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-100.65
|267.52
|152.40
|Minority Interest
|1.36
|-6.68
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-99.29
|260.84
|152.40
|Equity Share Capital
|15.93
|15.58
|15.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.38
|16.74
|9.94
|Diluted EPS
|-6.38
|16.74
|9.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.38
|16.74
|9.94
|Diluted EPS
|-6.38
|16.74
|9.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited