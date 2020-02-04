Jubilant Life Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,315.21 crore, down 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,315.21 crore in December 2019 down 2.6% from Rs. 2,377.10 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.38 crore in December 2019 down 22.03% from Rs. 260.84 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.45 crore in December 2019 down 1.69% from Rs. 522.28 crore in December 2018.

Jubilant Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.77 in December 2019 from Rs. 16.74 in December 2018.

Jubilant Life shares closed at 547.55 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.12% returns over the last 6 months and -25.51% over the last 12 months.