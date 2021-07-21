Jubilant Ingrev Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,144.56 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,144.56 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.26 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.49 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Jubilant Ingrev EPS has increased to Rs. 10.58 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Jubilant Ingrev shares closed at 566.30 on July 19, 2021 (NSE)