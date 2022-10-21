Jubilant Ing. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,250.39 crore, up 1.09% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,250.39 1,151.23 1,231.37 Other Operating Income -- 6.43 5.50 Total Income From Operations 1,250.39 1,157.66 1,236.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 702.02 683.64 737.06 Purchase of Traded Goods 28.30 22.59 41.20 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.11 -69.18 -30.76 Power & Fuel -- 193.75 103.50 Employees Cost 83.36 73.40 66.34 Depreciation 30.36 30.77 29.56 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 320.61 112.00 105.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.85 110.69 184.16 Other Income 6.77 9.47 6.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.62 120.16 191.12 Interest 9.23 7.99 10.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.39 112.17 180.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 104.39 112.17 180.15 Tax 34.03 35.73 57.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.36 76.44 122.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.36 76.44 122.56 Equity Share Capital 15.93 15.93 15.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.42 4.80 7.69 Diluted EPS 4.42 4.80 7.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.42 4.80 7.69 Diluted EPS 4.42 4.80 7.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited