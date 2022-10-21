 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Ing. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,250.39 crore, up 1.09% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:Net Sales at Rs 1,250.39 crore in September 2022 up 1.09% from Rs. 1,236.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.36 crore in September 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 122.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.98 crore in September 2022 down 34.76% from Rs. 220.68 crore in September 2021.
Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.69 in September 2021. Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 533.65 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.52% returns over the last 6 months and -20.77% over the last 12 months.
Jubilant Ingrevia
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,250.391,151.231,231.37
Other Operating Income--6.435.50
Total Income From Operations1,250.391,157.661,236.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials702.02683.64737.06
Purchase of Traded Goods28.3022.5941.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.11-69.18-30.76
Power & Fuel--193.75103.50
Employees Cost83.3673.4066.34
Depreciation30.3630.7729.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses320.61112.00105.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.85110.69184.16
Other Income6.779.476.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.62120.16191.12
Interest9.237.9910.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.39112.17180.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax104.39112.17180.15
Tax34.0335.7357.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.3676.44122.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.3676.44122.56
Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.424.807.69
Diluted EPS4.424.807.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.424.807.69
Diluted EPS4.424.807.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 21, 2022 01:33 pm
