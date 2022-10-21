Jubilant Ing. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,250.39 crore, up 1.09% Y-o-Y
October 21, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,250.39 crore in September 2022 up 1.09% from Rs. 1,236.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.36 crore in September 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 122.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.98 crore in September 2022 down 34.76% from Rs. 220.68 crore in September 2021.
Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.69 in September 2021.
|Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 533.65 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.52% returns over the last 6 months and -20.77% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,250.39
|1,151.23
|1,231.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|6.43
|5.50
|Total Income From Operations
|1,250.39
|1,157.66
|1,236.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|702.02
|683.64
|737.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.30
|22.59
|41.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.11
|-69.18
|-30.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|193.75
|103.50
|Employees Cost
|83.36
|73.40
|66.34
|Depreciation
|30.36
|30.77
|29.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|320.61
|112.00
|105.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.85
|110.69
|184.16
|Other Income
|6.77
|9.47
|6.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|113.62
|120.16
|191.12
|Interest
|9.23
|7.99
|10.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|104.39
|112.17
|180.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|104.39
|112.17
|180.15
|Tax
|34.03
|35.73
|57.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|70.36
|76.44
|122.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|70.36
|76.44
|122.56
|Equity Share Capital
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.42
|4.80
|7.69
|Diluted EPS
|4.42
|4.80
|7.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.42
|4.80
|7.69
|Diluted EPS
|4.42
|4.80
|7.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited