Jubilant Ing. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,250.39 crore, up 1.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,250.39 crore in September 2022 up 1.09% from Rs. 1,236.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.36 crore in September 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 122.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.98 crore in September 2022 down 34.76% from Rs. 220.68 crore in September 2021.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.69 in September 2021.