English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jubilant Ing. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,061.01 crore, down 15.92% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,061.01 crore in March 2023 down 15.92% from Rs. 1,261.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.67 crore in March 2023 down 48.08% from Rs. 74.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.51 crore in March 2023 down 41.18% from Rs. 162.37 crore in March 2022.

    Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.67 in March 2022.

    Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 421.15 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.17% returns over the last 6 months and -9.55% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Ingrevia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,046.531,084.841,247.69
    Other Operating Income14.485.6714.19
    Total Income From Operations1,061.011,090.511,261.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials544.58617.52700.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.0624.4829.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.97-55.0517.06
    Power & Fuel153.00181.92147.78
    Employees Cost76.2672.8674.01
    Depreciation29.2329.3830.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses140.99120.07138.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.9299.33125.40
    Other Income8.366.436.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.28105.76132.04
    Interest9.8311.199.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.4594.57122.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.4594.57122.15
    Tax17.7826.6347.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.6767.9474.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.6767.9474.48
    Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.434.264.67
    Diluted EPS2.434.264.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.434.264.67
    Diluted EPS2.434.264.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Ing. #Jubilant Ingrevia #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 11:04 pm