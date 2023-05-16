Jubilant Ing. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,061.01 crore, down 15.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,061.01 crore in March 2023 down 15.92% from Rs. 1,261.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.67 crore in March 2023 down 48.08% from Rs. 74.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.51 crore in March 2023 down 41.18% from Rs. 162.37 crore in March 2022.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.67 in March 2022.

Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 421.15 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.17% returns over the last 6 months and -9.55% over the last 12 months.