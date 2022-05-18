 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Ing. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,261.88 crore, up 88.64% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,261.88 crore in March 2022 up 88.64% from Rs. 668.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.48 crore in March 2022 up 93% from Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.37 crore in March 2022 up 63.55% from Rs. 99.28 crore in March 2021.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in March 2021.

Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 477.30 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

Jubilant Ingrevia
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,247.69 1,252.80 663.77
Other Operating Income 14.19 3.44 5.16
Total Income From Operations 1,261.88 1,256.24 668.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 700.16 752.74 363.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.02 18.48 14.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.06 -36.56 9.93
Power & Fuel 147.78 134.01 52.79
Employees Cost 74.01 79.64 43.11
Depreciation 30.33 29.63 21.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.12 109.08 88.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.40 169.22 75.48
Other Income 6.64 9.30 2.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.04 178.52 77.93
Interest 9.89 8.62 9.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.15 169.90 68.48
Exceptional Items -- -- -12.94
P/L Before Tax 122.15 169.90 55.54
Tax 47.67 52.86 16.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.48 117.04 38.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.48 117.04 38.59
Equity Share Capital 15.93 15.93 15.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 7.35 3.69
Diluted EPS 4.67 7.35 3.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 7.35 3.69
Diluted EPS 4.67 7.35 3.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
