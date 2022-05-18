English
    Jubilant Ing. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,261.88 crore, up 88.64% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,261.88 crore in March 2022 up 88.64% from Rs. 668.93 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.48 crore in March 2022 up 93% from Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.37 crore in March 2022 up 63.55% from Rs. 99.28 crore in March 2021.

    Jubilant Ing. EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in March 2021.

    Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 477.30 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

    Jubilant Ingrevia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,247.691,252.80663.77
    Other Operating Income14.193.445.16
    Total Income From Operations1,261.881,256.24668.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials700.16752.74363.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.0218.4814.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.06-36.569.93
    Power & Fuel147.78134.0152.79
    Employees Cost74.0179.6443.11
    Depreciation30.3329.6321.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses138.12109.0888.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.40169.2275.48
    Other Income6.649.302.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.04178.5277.93
    Interest9.898.629.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.15169.9068.48
    Exceptional Items-----12.94
    P/L Before Tax122.15169.9055.54
    Tax47.6752.8616.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.48117.0438.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.48117.0438.59
    Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.677.353.69
    Diluted EPS4.677.353.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.677.353.69
    Diluted EPS4.677.353.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
