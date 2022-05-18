Jubilant Ing. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,261.88 crore, up 88.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,261.88 crore in March 2022 up 88.64% from Rs. 668.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.48 crore in March 2022 up 93% from Rs. 38.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.37 crore in March 2022 up 63.55% from Rs. 99.28 crore in March 2021.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in March 2021.

Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 477.30 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)