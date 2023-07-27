English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jubilant Ing. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,030.72 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,030.72 crore in June 2023 down 10.97% from Rs. 1,157.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.82 crore in June 2023 down 28.28% from Rs. 76.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.75 crore in June 2023 down 18.01% from Rs. 150.93 crore in June 2022.

    Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.80 in June 2022.

    Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 416.60 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.30% returns over the last 6 months and -16.37% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Ingrevia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,024.361,046.531,151.23
    Other Operating Income6.3614.486.43
    Total Income From Operations1,030.721,061.011,157.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials578.91544.58683.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.3538.0622.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.6320.97-69.18
    Power & Fuel162.39153.00193.75
    Employees Cost83.6576.2673.40
    Depreciation31.6929.2330.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.91140.99112.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.4557.92110.69
    Other Income9.618.369.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.0666.28120.16
    Interest15.289.837.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.7856.45112.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.7856.45112.17
    Tax21.9617.7835.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.8238.6776.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.8238.6776.44
    Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.442.434.80
    Diluted EPS3.442.434.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.442.434.80
    Diluted EPS3.442.434.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Ing. #Jubilant Ingrevia #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!