 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jubilant Ing. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,090.51 crore, down 13.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,090.51 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 1,256.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.94 crore in December 2022 down 41.95% from Rs. 117.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.14 crore in December 2022 down 35.08% from Rs. 208.15 crore in December 2021.

Jubilant Ingrevia
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,084.84 1,245.79 1,252.80
Other Operating Income 5.67 4.60 3.44
Total Income From Operations 1,090.51 1,250.39 1,256.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 617.52 702.02 752.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.48 28.30 18.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.05 -21.11 -36.56
Power & Fuel 181.92 191.21 134.01
Employees Cost 72.86 83.36 79.64
Depreciation 29.38 30.36 29.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.07 129.40 109.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.33 106.85 169.22
Other Income 6.43 6.77 9.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.76 113.62 178.52
Interest 11.19 9.23 8.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.57 104.39 169.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 94.57 104.39 169.90
Tax 26.63 34.03 52.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.94 70.36 117.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.94 70.36 117.04
Equity Share Capital 15.93 15.93 15.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.26 4.42 7.35
Diluted EPS 4.26 4.42 7.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.26 4.42 7.35
Diluted EPS 4.26 4.42 7.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited