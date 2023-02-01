Jubilant Ing. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,090.51 crore, down 13.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,090.51 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 1,256.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.94 crore in December 2022 down 41.95% from Rs. 117.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.14 crore in December 2022 down 35.08% from Rs. 208.15 crore in December 2021.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.35 in December 2021.

Read More