    Jubilant Ing. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,090.51 crore, down 13.19% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,090.51 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 1,256.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.94 crore in December 2022 down 41.95% from Rs. 117.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.14 crore in December 2022 down 35.08% from Rs. 208.15 crore in December 2021.

    Jubilant Ingrevia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,084.841,245.791,252.80
    Other Operating Income5.674.603.44
    Total Income From Operations1,090.511,250.391,256.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials617.52702.02752.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.4828.3018.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.05-21.11-36.56
    Power & Fuel181.92191.21134.01
    Employees Cost72.8683.3679.64
    Depreciation29.3830.3629.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.07129.40109.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.33106.85169.22
    Other Income6.436.779.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.76113.62178.52
    Interest11.199.238.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.57104.39169.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax94.57104.39169.90
    Tax26.6334.0352.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.9470.36117.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.9470.36117.04
    Equity Share Capital15.9315.9315.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.264.427.35
    Diluted EPS4.264.427.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.264.427.35
    Diluted EPS4.264.427.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
