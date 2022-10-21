 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Ing. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.58 crore, up 6.63% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,303.58 crore in September 2022 up 6.63% from Rs. 1,222.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.28 crore in September 2022 down 23.93% from Rs. 110.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.20 crore in September 2022 down 20.8% from Rs. 202.28 crore in September 2021.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in September 2021.

Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 533.65 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.93% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Ingrevia
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,298.98 1,159.39 1,217.07
Other Operating Income 4.60 6.43 5.50
Total Income From Operations 1,303.58 1,165.82 1,222.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 702.09 683.57 737.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.56 37.61 42.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.03 -112.00 -57.20
Power & Fuel 188.12 191.76 106.59
Employees Cost 92.92 82.15 75.87
Depreciation 30.98 31.36 30.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 155.01 141.85 122.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.93 109.52 164.73
Other Income 7.29 10.08 6.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.22 119.60 171.69
Interest 5.10 4.09 7.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 124.12 115.51 164.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 124.12 115.51 164.53
Tax 39.80 36.13 53.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.32 79.38 110.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.32 79.38 110.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -- -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 84.28 79.38 110.79
Equity Share Capital 15.90 15.90 15.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.31 4.99 6.97
Diluted EPS 5.30 4.99 6.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.30 4.99 6.97
Diluted EPS 5.30 4.99 6.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
