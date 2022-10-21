Jubilant Ing. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.58 crore, up 6.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,303.58 crore in September 2022 up 6.63% from Rs. 1,222.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.28 crore in September 2022 down 23.93% from Rs. 110.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.20 crore in September 2022 down 20.8% from Rs. 202.28 crore in September 2021.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in September 2021.

Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 533.65 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.93% over the last 12 months.