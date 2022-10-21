English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jubilant Ing. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.58 crore, up 6.63% Y-o-Y

    October 21, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,303.58 crore in September 2022 up 6.63% from Rs. 1,222.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.28 crore in September 2022 down 23.93% from Rs. 110.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.20 crore in September 2022 down 20.8% from Rs. 202.28 crore in September 2021.

    Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in September 2021.

    Close

    Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 533.65 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.93% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Ingrevia
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,298.981,159.391,217.07
    Other Operating Income4.606.435.50
    Total Income From Operations1,303.581,165.821,222.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials702.09683.57737.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.5637.6142.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.03-112.00-57.20
    Power & Fuel188.12191.76106.59
    Employees Cost92.9282.1575.87
    Depreciation30.9831.3630.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.01141.85122.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.93109.52164.73
    Other Income7.2910.086.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.22119.60171.69
    Interest5.104.097.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.12115.51164.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax124.12115.51164.53
    Tax39.8036.1353.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.3279.38110.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.3279.38110.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.04---0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates84.2879.38110.79
    Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.314.996.97
    Diluted EPS5.304.996.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.304.996.97
    Diluted EPS5.304.996.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Ing. #Jubilant Ingrevia #Results
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.