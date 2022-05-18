 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jubilant Ing. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,295.75 crore, up 89.4% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,295.75 crore in March 2022 up 89.4% from Rs. 684.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.59 crore in March 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 54.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.56 crore in March 2022 up 26.6% from Rs. 119.72 crore in March 2021.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.20 in March 2021.

Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 477.30 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

Jubilant Ingrevia
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,275.87 1,283.01 678.97
Other Operating Income 19.88 3.47 5.16
Total Income From Operations 1,295.75 1,286.48 684.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 700.11 752.75 363.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.79 25.03 15.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.47 -48.68 -9.51
Power & Fuel 144.63 133.48 51.71
Employees Cost 82.10 88.31 49.02
Depreciation 30.92 30.26 22.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 163.28 122.96 96.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.45 182.37 95.06
Other Income 9.19 9.36 2.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.64 191.73 97.66
Interest 6.12 4.85 7.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.52 186.88 90.33
Exceptional Items -- -- -12.94
P/L Before Tax 114.52 186.88 77.39
Tax 45.92 57.80 23.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.60 129.08 54.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.60 129.08 54.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.59 129.07 54.36
Equity Share Capital 15.90 15.90 15.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.31 8.12 5.20
Diluted EPS 4.30 8.12 5.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.31 8.12 5.20
Diluted EPS 4.30 8.12 5.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Ing. #Jubilant Ingrevia #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.