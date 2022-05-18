Jubilant Ing. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,295.75 crore, up 89.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,295.75 crore in March 2022 up 89.4% from Rs. 684.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.59 crore in March 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 54.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.56 crore in March 2022 up 26.6% from Rs. 119.72 crore in March 2021.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.20 in March 2021.

Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 477.30 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)