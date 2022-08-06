 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Ing. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,165.82 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,165.82 crore in June 2022 up 1.86% from Rs. 1,144.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.38 crore in June 2022 down 52.82% from Rs. 168.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.96 crore in June 2022 down 47.49% from Rs. 287.49 crore in June 2021.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.58 in June 2021.

Jubilant Ing. shares closed at 513.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.91% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Ingrevia
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,159.39 1,275.87 1,138.48
Other Operating Income 6.43 19.88 6.08
Total Income From Operations 1,165.82 1,295.75 1,144.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 683.57 700.11 608.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.61 39.79 33.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -112.00 23.47 -62.66
Power & Fuel 191.76 144.63 83.53
Employees Cost 82.15 82.10 81.00
Depreciation 31.36 30.92 31.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 141.85 163.28 119.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.52 111.45 249.89
Other Income 10.08 9.19 5.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.60 120.64 255.87
Interest 4.09 6.12 12.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 115.51 114.52 243.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 115.51 114.52 243.06
Tax 36.13 45.92 74.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.38 68.60 168.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.38 68.60 168.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.01 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 79.38 68.59 168.26
Equity Share Capital 15.90 15.90 15.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 4.31 10.58
Diluted EPS 4.99 4.30 10.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 4.31 10.58
Diluted EPS 4.99 4.30 10.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
