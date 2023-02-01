 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Ing. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,158.31 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,158.31 crore in December 2022 down 9.96% from Rs. 1,286.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.53 crore in December 2022 down 29.08% from Rs. 129.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.30 crore in December 2022 down 28.69% from Rs. 221.99 crore in December 2021.

Jubilant Ingrevia
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,152.63 1,298.98 1,283.01
Other Operating Income 5.68 4.60 3.47
Total Income From Operations 1,158.31 1,303.58 1,286.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 617.24 702.09 752.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.91 36.56 25.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.26 -24.03 -48.68
Power & Fuel 178.93 188.12 133.48
Employees Cost 82.39 92.92 88.31
Depreciation 30.00 30.98 30.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 135.80 155.01 122.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.30 121.93 182.37
Other Income 7.00 7.29 9.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.30 129.22 191.73
Interest 6.69 5.10 4.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.61 124.12 186.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 121.61 124.12 186.88
Tax 30.07 39.80 57.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.54 84.32 129.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.54 84.32 129.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.04 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 91.53 84.28 129.07
Equity Share Capital 15.90 15.90 15.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 5.31 8.12
Diluted EPS 5.75 5.30 8.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 5.30 8.12
Diluted EPS 5.75 5.30 8.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
