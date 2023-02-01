English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jubilant Ing. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,158.31 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Ingrevia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,158.31 crore in December 2022 down 9.96% from Rs. 1,286.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.53 crore in December 2022 down 29.08% from Rs. 129.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.30 crore in December 2022 down 28.69% from Rs. 221.99 crore in December 2021.

    Jubilant Ingrevia
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,152.631,298.981,283.01
    Other Operating Income5.684.603.47
    Total Income From Operations1,158.311,303.581,286.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials617.24702.09752.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.9136.5625.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.26-24.03-48.68
    Power & Fuel178.93188.12133.48
    Employees Cost82.3992.9288.31
    Depreciation30.0030.9830.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.80155.01122.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.30121.93182.37
    Other Income7.007.299.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.30129.22191.73
    Interest6.695.104.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.61124.12186.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax121.61124.12186.88
    Tax30.0739.8057.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.5484.32129.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.5484.32129.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.04-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates91.5384.28129.07
    Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.755.318.12
    Diluted EPS5.755.308.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.755.308.12
    Diluted EPS5.755.308.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited