Jubilant Ing. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,158.31 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,158.31 crore in December 2022 down 9.96% from Rs. 1,286.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.53 crore in December 2022 down 29.08% from Rs. 129.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.30 crore in December 2022 down 28.69% from Rs. 221.99 crore in December 2021.

Jubilant Ing. EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.12 in December 2021.

