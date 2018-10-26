Jubilant Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore, up 112.54% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore in September 2018 up 112.54% from Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2018 up 26.58% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2018 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2017.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 94.20 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -46.88% returns over the last 6 months and -58.34% over the last 12 months.