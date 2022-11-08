 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 426.61 crore, up 30.21% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 426.61 crore in September 2022 up 30.21% from Rs. 327.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.29 crore in September 2022 down 49.59% from Rs. 28.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.31 crore in September 2022 down 30.21% from Rs. 43.43 crore in September 2021.

Jubilant Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.86 in September 2021.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 461.95 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.51% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 426.15 355.03 327.62
Other Operating Income 0.46 -- --
Total Income From Operations 426.61 355.03 327.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 276.55 248.37 194.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.63 9.17 4.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.17 -39.31 -7.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.64 25.99 22.11
Depreciation 3.71 3.36 3.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.97 76.93 71.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.28 30.52 40.21
Other Income 0.32 1.15 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.60 31.67 40.30
Interest 5.91 3.98 4.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.69 27.69 36.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.69 27.69 36.16
Tax 6.00 5.99 7.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.69 21.70 28.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.40 0.33 -0.33
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.29 22.03 28.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.29 22.03 28.35
Equity Share Capital 15.07 15.07 15.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.48 14.65 18.86
Diluted EPS 9.38 14.51 18.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.48 14.65 18.86
Diluted EPS 9.38 14.51 18.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm
