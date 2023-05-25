English
    Jubilant Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 343.37 crore, up 4.3% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 343.37 crore in March 2023 up 4.3% from Rs. 329.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.78 crore in March 2023 up 1460.87% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2023 up 170.33% from Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2022.

    Jubilant Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2022.

    Jubilant Ind shares closed at 452.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.96% returns over the last 6 months and 13.25% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations342.92347.91329.20
    Other Operating Income0.45----
    Total Income From Operations343.37347.91329.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials208.37215.17207.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.413.859.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.847.98-4.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.8626.9226.85
    Depreciation3.413.733.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.9473.7982.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5416.474.18
    Other Income1.190.210.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7316.684.54
    Interest5.255.262.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.4811.421.77
    Exceptional Items---0.08--
    P/L Before Tax12.4811.341.77
    Tax2.744.682.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.746.66-1.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items9.040.38-0.22
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.787.04-1.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.787.04-1.38
    Equity Share Capital15.0715.0715.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.464.67-0.92
    Diluted EPS12.354.62-1.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.464.67-0.92
    Diluted EPS12.354.62-1.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:55 pm