Jubilant Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.20 crore, up 67.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.20 crore in March 2022 up 67.02% from Rs. 197.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 up 94.94% from Rs. 27.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2022 down 45.92% from Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2021.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 393.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.60% returns over the last 6 months and 37.83% over the last 12 months.