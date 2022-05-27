 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.20 crore, up 67.02% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 329.20 crore in March 2022 up 67.02% from Rs. 197.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 up 94.94% from Rs. 27.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2022 down 45.92% from Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2021.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 393.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.60% returns over the last 6 months and 37.83% over the last 12 months.

Jubilant Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 329.20 297.62 197.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 329.20 297.62 197.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.29 198.82 110.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.65 7.01 3.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.84 -12.34 -4.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.85 25.30 22.51
Depreciation 3.28 3.20 3.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.79 64.08 51.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.18 11.55 9.02
Other Income 0.36 0.08 2.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.54 11.63 11.10
Interest 2.77 3.57 4.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.77 8.06 6.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.77 8.06 6.73
Tax 2.93 2.82 34.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.16 5.24 -27.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.22 -0.06 0.46
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.38 5.18 -27.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.38 5.18 -27.29
Equity Share Capital 15.03 15.03 15.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 3.45 -18.17
Diluted EPS -1.02 3.43 -18.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 3.45 -18.17
Diluted EPS -1.02 3.43 -18.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:01 pm
