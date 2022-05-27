Jubilant Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.20 crore, up 67.02% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 329.20 crore in March 2022 up 67.02% from Rs. 197.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 up 94.94% from Rs. 27.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2022 down 45.92% from Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2021.
Jubilant Ind shares closed at 393.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.60% returns over the last 6 months and 37.83% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|329.20
|297.62
|197.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|329.20
|297.62
|197.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|207.29
|198.82
|110.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.65
|7.01
|3.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.84
|-12.34
|-4.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.85
|25.30
|22.51
|Depreciation
|3.28
|3.20
|3.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.79
|64.08
|51.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.18
|11.55
|9.02
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.08
|2.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.54
|11.63
|11.10
|Interest
|2.77
|3.57
|4.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.77
|8.06
|6.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.77
|8.06
|6.73
|Tax
|2.93
|2.82
|34.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.16
|5.24
|-27.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.22
|-0.06
|0.46
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.38
|5.18
|-27.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.38
|5.18
|-27.29
|Equity Share Capital
|15.03
|15.03
|15.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|3.45
|-18.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|3.43
|-18.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|3.45
|-18.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|3.43
|-18.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
