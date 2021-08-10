Jubilant Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore, up 123.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore in June 2021 up 123.59% from Rs. 94.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.43 crore in June 2021 up 791.29% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.63 crore in June 2021 up 641.54% from Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2020.

Jubilant Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2020.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 475.85 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 113.96% returns over the last 6 months and 250.66% over the last 12 months.