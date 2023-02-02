Jubilant Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.91 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 347.91 crore in December 2022 up 16.9% from Rs. 297.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2022 up 35.91% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.41 crore in December 2022 up 37.63% from Rs. 14.83 crore in December 2021.
Jubilant Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2021.
|Jubilant Ind shares closed at 409.55 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.02% returns over the last 6 months and -42.21% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|347.91
|426.15
|297.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.46
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|347.91
|426.61
|297.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|215.17
|276.55
|198.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.85
|8.63
|7.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.98
|-4.17
|-12.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.92
|25.64
|25.30
|Depreciation
|3.73
|3.71
|3.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.79
|89.97
|64.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.47
|26.28
|11.55
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.32
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.68
|26.60
|11.63
|Interest
|5.26
|5.91
|3.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.42
|20.69
|8.06
|Exceptional Items
|-0.08
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.34
|20.69
|8.06
|Tax
|4.68
|6.00
|2.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.66
|14.69
|5.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.38
|-0.40
|-0.06
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.04
|14.29
|5.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.04
|14.29
|5.18
|Equity Share Capital
|15.07
|15.07
|15.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.67
|9.48
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|4.62
|9.38
|3.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.67
|9.48
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|4.62
|9.38
|3.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited