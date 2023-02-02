 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.91 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 347.91 crore in December 2022 up 16.9% from Rs. 297.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2022 up 35.91% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.41 crore in December 2022 up 37.63% from Rs. 14.83 crore in December 2021.
Jubilant Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2021. Jubilant Ind shares closed at 409.55 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.02% returns over the last 6 months and -42.21% over the last 12 months.
Jubilant Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations347.91426.15297.62
Other Operating Income--0.46--
Total Income From Operations347.91426.61297.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials215.17276.55198.82
Purchase of Traded Goods3.858.637.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.98-4.17-12.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost26.9225.6425.30
Depreciation3.733.713.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.7989.9764.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4726.2811.55
Other Income0.210.320.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6826.6011.63
Interest5.265.913.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.4220.698.06
Exceptional Items-0.08----
P/L Before Tax11.3420.698.06
Tax4.686.002.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.6614.695.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.38-0.40-0.06
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.0414.295.18
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.0414.295.18
Equity Share Capital15.0715.0715.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.679.483.45
Diluted EPS4.629.383.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.679.483.45
Diluted EPS4.629.383.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jubilant Ind #Jubilant Industries #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2023 11:33 pm