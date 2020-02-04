Jubilant Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 128.78 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.78 crore in December 2019 down 11.19% from Rs. 145.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2019 up 201.56% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2019 up 20.29% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2018.

Jubilant Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2018.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 131.95 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.49% returns over the last 6 months and 26.33% over the last 12 months.